ABOUT THE SHOW

Get closer to the

magic than ever before!

Join Mickey and friends in an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts! Follow Captain Hook’s treasure map in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds as the search party becomes an all-out celebration. Explore the spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana, sing-along with Elsa and so much more! At Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party!

See stars from Coco, Moana, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Toy Story with Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy.

