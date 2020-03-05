close video
Mickeys Search Party
genie on ice About the Show
ABOUT THE SHOW

Get closer to the
magic than ever before!

Join Mickey and friends in an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts! Follow Captain Hook’s treasure map in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds as the search party becomes an all-out celebration. Explore the spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana, sing-along with Elsa and so much more! At Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party!

See stars from Coco, Moana, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Toy Story with Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy.

Beauty and the beast princess smiling and holding a smiling baby VIP Experience
VIP EXPERIENCE

storytime with belle

and special guest mickey mouse

Enhance your show ticket and be our guest as you relive the tale as old as time.  Join Belle as she shares the story of Beauty and the Beast!  This experience includes storytime with Belle, a dance party, a napkin-folding activity, a commemorative lanyard, and a special character greeting with Mickey Mouse!  This interactive experience runs approximately 45 minutes.

*Characters subject to availability

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

  • All ticket holders – both children and adults – are required to purchase a Storytime with Belle and Special Guest Mickey ticket to attend.
  • Tickets to Storytime with Belle and Special Guest Mickey are available only with the purchase of a show ticket to Disney On Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party.
  • Space is limited.
  • Offered as a pre-show experience for select shows only.
  • We recommend arriving 75 minutes before scheduled Disney On Ice show time. This will allow time for parking, walking to entrance, etc. Doors open at 60 minutes. Proceed to venue entrance and follow signs to experience area.
  • Please arrive on time as there is no guarantee that late arrivals will enjoy all of Storytime with Belle and Special Guest Mickey.
  • Check show listings in your area for availability.
  • All information – including, without limitation, character availability, prices, services, locations, dates and times – is subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.
  • Storytime with Belle and Special Guest Mickey may be canceled without notice.

